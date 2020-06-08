Jenny-May Clarkson has spoken out about why her father, Te Waka Coffin, refused to give his six children Māori names.

"My father ... refused to name any of us Māori because of how his name was said, was used, was made fun of as he was growing up," she told TVNZ co-host John Campbell this morning.

The Breakfast presenter became emotional as she explained why she chose to give her children Māori names.

"For me as a mother and seeing that pain, I refuse not to name my children Māori names, because that is their birthright."

The former Silver Ferns netball vice-captain has twin 4-year-old boys called Atawhai and Te Manahau.

Clarkson spoke out in response to an interview with US author Clint Smith, who published an article in The Atlantic about how black parents can explain the Black Lives Matter movement to their children.

"This is part of the revolution," she said.

"They have their names, they will feel strong about their names because they know where they come from."