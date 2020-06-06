Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has made a powerful plea to US President Donald Trump as Black Lives Matter protests continue to escalate across America.

On social media, the 48-year-old American actor shared an eight-minute-long video to his 185 million followers after African American man, George Floyd, died at the hands of police.

His death sparked a movement across the world, as protesters in the US seek justice and plead for an end to police brutality against the black community.

"Where is our leader? Where are you? Where is our leader at this time, when our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain, begging and pleading with its arms out just wanting to be heard?" Johnson asks Trump in the emotional video.

"Begging and pleading and praying for change.

George Floyd's death has prompted Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to make a powerful plea to Donald Trump.

"Where is our compassionate leader who is going to step up to our country who is down on its knees and extend a hand and say, 'You stand up. Stand up with me. Stand up with me, because I've got you. I've got you. I've got you, I hear you, I'm listening to you and you have my word that I'm going to do everything in my power, 'til my dying day, to my last breath to do everything I can to create the change that's needed, to normalise equality, because black lives matter.'"

Johnson said he believed that the President's call to deploy the military to crack down on rioters wouldn't have happened if he showed empathy.

"There is military force that has been deployed on our own people. Looters? Yes. Criminals? Absolutely," he said.

US President Donald Trump has been criticised for his handling of the protests. Photo / AP

"But our protesters who are begging and pleading, our protesters who are in pain … You know you would be surprised how people in pain would respond when you say to them, 'I care about you'.

"When you say to them, 'I'm listening to you'. You'd be surprised how people would respond – how Americans would respond.

"So, as we continue to wait for that leader to emerge … I would recommend to all of you that we must become the leaders we're looking for. We can become our own leaders, because we're doing it now.

"You can feel it across our country, change is happening. It's going to take time. We're going to get beat up, we're going to take our lumps, there's going to be blood but the process of change has already begun. You guys stay strong. We've got this."