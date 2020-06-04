The producers of Batwoman have found a solution after its main star left the show.

Australian actress Ruby Rose, who starred as Kate Kane/Batwoman in the first season of the show, announced she wouldn't be returning for round two of the show, according to Fox News.

Instead of recasting the role, the CW network is introducing a whole new character to take over from the previous character.

A since-removed Reddit casting notice encouraging LGTBQ actors to apply for the role claims the character will be called Ryan Wilder, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Wilder, a woman in her mid to late 20s, will be very different from Kate Kane.

The listing reportedly said she was "likeable, messy, a little goofy, and untamed ... With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits.

"Today, reformed and sober, Ryan lives in van (sic) with her plant. A girl who would steal milk from an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly disciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero."

Rose, 34, left the series fairly abruptly, offering no public explanation, but taking to Instagram to acknowledge her departure.

"Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags. But thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio," she captioned the post.

"It wasn't an easy decision but those who know, know. I didn't want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community," she wrote. "I have stayed silent because that's my choice for now but know I adore you all."

It comes amid rumours that Rose wasn't happy with the shooting schedule and the long hours.

Rose's original statement at the time of her exit called it a "difficult" decision.

"This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.

"I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created.

"Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful."

The CW Network would not comment.