Kim Kardashian West has offered to pay the medical bills of a protestor who lost a "bloody chunk" of their forehead when they were hit by a rubber bullet.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has spoken out after seeing an image on social media of a girl with a severe forehead wound, which she sustained during protests following the death of Minneapolis native George Floyd, who died when a police officer knelt of his neck for almost nine minutes.

Kim uploaded a post to her Instagram Story which read: "A rubber bullet fired by cops forever disfigures this teenage high school girl at a PEACEFUL Minneapolis protest yesterday.

Kim Kardashian on George Floyd death: 'I am infuriated and I am disgusted

"A bloody chunk of her forehead fell off. She was shot at point blank."

And the 38-year-old reality star added her own text beside the post, writing: "This is heartbreaking and so disturbing. Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help with her medical care if she needs it."

Meanwhile, Kim recently spoke out about the death of George Floyd on her Instagram account.

She wrote: "For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage, but the privilege I am afforded by the color of my skin has often let me feeling like this is not a fight that I can truly take on my own. Not today, not anymore."

"Like so many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted. I am exhausted by the heartbreak I feel seeing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffering because their loved one was murdered or locked away unjustly for being black. (sic)"

Kim - who is married to Kanye West, with whom she has children North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 12 months - also promised to use her voice and platform to "amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long".

6 years down; forever to go Until the end

She added: "Even though I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world plagued by systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long."