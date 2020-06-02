Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce's cause of death has been revealed, according to the New York Post.

Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju died as a result of fentanyl and cocaine intoxication, the Clark County Coroner told Page Six. The manner of death was ruled to be an accident.

Boyce, 30, and Adepoju, 27, were found dead by their roommate in their Las Vegas condo in May.

A police report obtained by the Sun revealed that the couple had been "deceased for some time" when they were found "beyond help" in their bedroom.

The report also revealed that there was a "plate with an unknown white powder substance as well as a straw and a plastic card that was sitting on the dresser."

Boyce played Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight film. Photo / Instagram

There were no "obvious signs of trauma to either subject" and the room was "not disturbed", according to the report. The roommate and Boyce's mother told police that the couple were "known to do harder drugs" such as cocaine and meth.

Boyce is known for playing Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight movie in 2008, in which his character has a crush on Kristen Stewart's character Bella Swan. He almost hit Bella with his car in the school carpark before Edward Cullen heroically saved her.

Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter Alaya, while Adepoju is survived by her son Egypt.

Boyce turned 30 in December and wrote in an Instagram caption at the time: "At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old."