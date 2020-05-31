Sweet Home Alabama star Josh Lucas' ex-wife, Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, has accused the star of "cheating" during lockdown.

Henriquez claims her and her ex-husband Lucas reconciled and has since branded the Ford V Ferrari actor a "really s**t human" in a furious tweet, according to the Sun.

Lucas and Henriquez got married in March 2012 and share a 7-year-old son Noah. The pair have apparently been on and off since she filed for divorce in January 2014.

While a source close to Lucas denies the couple had reunited at all, a string of tweets from Henriquez claims otherwise.

The initial tweet read: "Exes are exes for a reason.

"Having a child with someone makes you want to forgive them more than you normally would, it makes you believe they are better than they are."

It continued: "But it takes a really s**t human to cheat on their partner (correction: now ex partner) in the middle of a pandemic. Thank you for reminding me why I left you in the first place. I deserve better than this. Our son deserves better than this.

"And yes, I am airing this publicly because there are a lot of women accepting much less than they deserve because there are kids in the picture." She signed off, "You're not stupid for hoping, for believing that people can change. I see you."

Exes are exes for a reason. 😘 pic.twitter.com/rIRQw7QLDK — Jessica Ciencin Henriquez (@TheWriterJess) May 29, 2020

The source who claimed the pair weren't back together spoke to People magazine, stating: "They haven't been together in a long time. They are co-parents and have been doing so since their split in 2014.

"They're in California now but live separately. They weren't trying to reconcile."

Lucas and Henriquez have been co-parenting Noah since splitting when their son was 1 and he is said to stay in the same house while the parents rotate homes instead.

The couple has attended events together with Noah since their split and last year they moved to Bali so Noah could attend a special environmentally conscious school.

Henriquez previously shared with Time magazine that co-parenting "sucks" and that Lucas is the person who "brings her the most pain".

The 2018 interview continued: "I'll say the thing that no one else wants to say: Co-parenting sucks.

"Successfully sharing the person who brings you the most joy with the person who brings you the most pain is nothing short of a miracle."

She added: "We tried really hard to be the world's friendliest exes and in photos it was believable, but in reality we were actually two people desperately clinging onto the fantasy of what we thought our family could look like."

"No matter how much my ex-husband and I love each other, how much we've forgiven one another and how much we're willing to work together, divorce means we set fire to the fantasy … and what's left in the ashes is harder to accept than I imagined."