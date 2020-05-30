Madonna has been slammed online after posting a "tone deaf" tribute to slain US man George Floyd.
The singer has joined other celebrities in speaking out against the killing, which has sparked outrage across the world.
The Minneapolis security guard was pronounced dead after being restrained by two police officers, one of whom was filmed kneeling on his neck for several minutes.
The officer, Derek Chauvin, has now been arrested and charged with murder over Floyd's death.
In response to Floyd's death Madonna tweeted a video of her adopted son David Banda dancing to Michael Jackson's They Don't Care About Us.
In the caption she wrote that her son "Dances to honour and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America".
But Madonna's post didn't go down well on Twitter, with people criticising her for sharing an insensitive response.
#OscarsSoWhite campaign creator April Reign was scathing, tweeting that "nobody asked Madonna to weigh in today" and that "unforced errors among public figures have been rampant this month".
Others were simply in disbelief at Madonna's tweet:
Since her earlier tweet was criticised, Madonna has since shared a video of protesters.
The singer has been no stranger to controversy during her decades-long career.
In a video posted to social media in March, Madonna claimed coronavirus was "the great equaliser" while posing in a milky bath filled with rose petals.
"That's the thing about Covid-19," she said.
"It doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell."
The singer later revealed she had recovered from coronavirus after testing positive for antibodies.
At the time she was ill Madonna had no idea she had virus, which had forced her to pull out of a string of concerts in Paris in February and March.
"At the time we all thought we had a bad flu," Madonna wrote on Instagram. "Thank God we are all healthy and well now."