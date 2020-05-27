Lisa Kudrow promised fans that the Friends reunion will be "really fun".

The 56-year-old actress - who played Phoebe Buffay for all 10 seasons of the beloved sitcom - admitted she is really excited to get back together with her former co-stars for the upcoming documentary special.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I can't wait for it to happen.

"The six of us haven't been in a room together in front of people in 25 years and only once a few years ago, privately for dinner...

"I can only imagine. It's gonna be fun. I mean, it'll be really fun."

She also explained how Netflix was actually the spark for the reunion - which will also feature Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry - as the iconic show gained a new wave of popularity on the streaming platform.

She added: "To be honest, I think when it moved to Netflix and it did so well on Netflix...
"That's why Mart and David are so great. ['Friends' co-creators] Marta Kauffman and David Crane, they knew what they were doing."

Hi everyone. Your Friends from FRIENDS want you to know something... We are all in!! You may have heard about the reunion special we are doing for HBO Max, well... WE ALL want YOU and five of YOUR friends to join the 6 of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you’ll see us all together again for the first time in AGES, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate the fun we had. PLUS sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk and get the “Friends” VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. Go to AllinChallenge.com and give WHATEVER you can- $10, $25 - every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @FeedingAmerica and @WCKitchen You in? #ALLINCHALLENGE Stay safe, see you SOON

The sitcom originally ran from 1994 until 2004, and Kudrow recently admitted the show - which is no longer considered to be as "progressive" as it once was - would be "completely different" if it was being made in 2020.

Asked how a Friends-style sitcom could look in the modern era, she said: "Well, it would not be an all-white cast, for sure.

"I'm not sure what else, but, to me, it should be looked at as a time capsule, not for what they did wrong.

"Also, this show thought it was very progressive. There was a guy whose wife discovered she was gay and pregnant, and they raised the child together?

"We had surrogacy too. It was, at the time, progressive."

