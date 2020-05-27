Lisa Kudrow promised fans that the Friends reunion will be "really fun".

The 56-year-old actress - who played Phoebe Buffay for all 10 seasons of the beloved sitcom - admitted she is really excited to get back together with her former co-stars for the upcoming documentary special.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I can't wait for it to happen.

"The six of us haven't been in a room together in front of people in 25 years and only once a few years ago, privately for dinner...

"I can only imagine. It's gonna be fun. I mean, it'll be really fun."

She also explained how Netflix was actually the spark for the reunion - which will also feature Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry - as the iconic show gained a new wave of popularity on the streaming platform.

She added: "To be honest, I think when it moved to Netflix and it did so well on Netflix...

"That's why Mart and David are so great. ['Friends' co-creators] Marta Kauffman and David Crane, they knew what they were doing."

The sitcom originally ran from 1994 until 2004, and Kudrow recently admitted the show - which is no longer considered to be as "progressive" as it once was - would be "completely different" if it was being made in 2020.

Asked how a Friends-style sitcom could look in the modern era, she said: "Well, it would not be an all-white cast, for sure.

"I'm not sure what else, but, to me, it should be looked at as a time capsule, not for what they did wrong.

"Also, this show thought it was very progressive. There was a guy whose wife discovered she was gay and pregnant, and they raised the child together?

"We had surrogacy too. It was, at the time, progressive."