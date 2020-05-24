Khloe Kardashian has emerged from lockdown with a new look that has fans stunned - and her ex Tristan Thompson seemingly intrigued.

Sharing a series of images to Instagram, the mother-of-one caught the attention of Thompson who commented: "Baddie (heart emoji). P.S. I'm all for the caption."

Wearing a white corset, Khloe, 35, debuted new light brown hair styled in loose waves, a noticeably slimmer figure and a tan.

She captioned the post: "location: under b**ches skiiiinnnnn".

Fans and family were quick to respond to the reality TV star's new look, with her mum, Kris Jenner, commenting: "'My GORGEOUS GIRL!!!!!!!!! WOW !!!'

But as much as she received praise for her new appearance, some followers weren't impressed with her changed look.

One user asked for "the real Khloe Kardashian to PLEASE stand up."

It's not the first time Khloe has come out with a new look that's left fans stunned.

Last year the mother-of-one turned off the comment capabilities on an Instagram post after receiving negative feedback on her dramatically different image.

But it didn't stop fans taking to Twitter to label her "plastic" and "unrecognisable".

While she has always denied undergoing plastic surgery, with each new iteration of herself, fans have drawn comparisons with her appearance from 2006, just before the family was catapulted into the spotlight with their hit reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian in 2006. Photo / Getty Images

Fast forward to 2014 and Khloe began to change significantly.

Newly single after splitting from her NBA player husband, Lamar Odom, Khloe got into health and fitness in a big way during her divorce proceedings. She debuted much blonder hair in 2015 and a thinner frame, but she wasn't looking manufactured.

Khloe in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

She began looking a little more different mid way through 2016, around the time she met her NBA star Tristan Thompson. She sported much plumper lips, a seemingly thinner nose and just generally more polished features.

Khloe Kardashian attends the 2016 Angel Ball. Photo / Getty Images

But it was her tweaks last year that had fans starting to worry Khloe is taking her look to a new level. And it appears now she was never planning to stop there.