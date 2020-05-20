Tips for the job hunt ...

When interviewing for a job, when asked the salary question, turn that back around on the interviewer ...

"I always start with explaining that I have been researching salaries in my field but wanted to know what they felt was a competitive salary for someone with my experience.

Often, they will give you the number that they are expecting to pay for that position and every time I ask a potential employer it has been at least $5k-$10k more than I was going to ever say."

Sleight of hand

What is the worst thing you have done because you got confused between items in different hands?

1. Put a wad of tissues in the laundry basket and threw my socks into the toilet.

2. I went to go and put a scoop of cat food in the washing machine detergent drawer once.

3. Stuck a dog treat in my mouth and gave my dog my popsicle. She was thrilled.

4. Friend of mine once put the remote control in the oven and then wondered why he found himself in the living room holding a sausage.

Advertisement

Cheep at the price?

Cheep at the price? Photo / Supplied

The biggest misconception that you had as a child ...

Denise from Browns Bay says she was mystified by radio as a child, more than 50 years ago.

"My father's hobby was constructing valve radios and I am sure he would have explained about radio waves.

"I was convinced that there must be a little man inside it doing the talking.

"I don't remember what I thought about where the music or the soap operas like Dr. Paul and Portia Faces Life came from though."