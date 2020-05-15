A pregnant Katy Perry has revealed that she "locks herself in her car and cries" amid "waves of depression" over the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Sun.

The singer, 35, revealed her pregnancy plans had been put on hold because of the pandemic, which caused her huge anxiety.

The American Idol judge, who's expecting her baby daughter with Orlando Bloom this summer, revealed on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show and Fleur East's Hits Radio Breakfast Show that she's been getting very emotional over the global health crisis.

"My plan pre-Covid was, you know, just to keep going and put out a record in the summer until my waters break, then I was going to transition into being a mum.

"But there's obviously a certain skill set that's needed in being a full-time mum, and I guess I get to have a test run.

"But, like everyone else, I go sit in my parked car outside of my house, lock the doors and sometimes just cry off my fake eyelashes."

She admitted her anxiety also comes from fears she won't be a good mum.

"I've always wanted to be [a mum]. I didn't know if I could be that, or if I'd have the capacity.

"My sister is the most maternal one in my family and I'm a logistics strategiser, you know, show off, and I didn't have the maternal gene, so I've had to really learn how to have that."

She wrote to her Twitter followers that she's struggled with the impact of the pandemic.

"Sometimes I don't know what's worse, trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm," she tweeted.

But quarantine has given her the chance to get some parenting practice, as she's currently isolating with her nieces and Bloom's son Flynn.

"It's been wild, I'm quarantining with my 3-year-old and 6-year-old niece and then Orlando's son who's 9 and, you know, just getting used to having kids around the house."