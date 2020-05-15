This year's New Zealand Radio Awards looked a little different presented over video, but NZME radio shows and presenters enjoyed stellar successes all the same.



NZME station ZM made a clean sweep, taking out several category wins: hosts Fletch, Vaughan and Megan won Best Breakfast Show for a music network and the station also scooped awards for Best Trailer and Imaging.

ZM's Bree and Clint producers, Ben McDowell and Ellie Harwood, took home the title of Best Show Producers of a music show.

Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking won Best Talk Presenter for a Breakfast Show while Marcus Lush Nights won for Best Presenter "Other" - marking his fourth win in a row.

Newstalk ZB's Marcus Lush has picked up his fourth win in a row. Photo / Supplied

Lush told the Herald the win was "exciting".

"I take my job quite seriously, we have a lot of fun on the show but it's always nice to get industry approval."

He also said that Newstalk ZB's many listeners were crucial to his success and that of the show.

Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking was awarded Best Talk Presenter for a Breakfast Show. Photo / Supplied

And Hosking said of his award: "It's awesome. I work with a wonderful team of people every day who strive to bring you the best radio in the business.

"This, along with the recent ratings, show how powerful radio can be. I am truly grateful to the audience."

Adding to a long list of her broadcasting accolades, Newstalk ZB's Niva Retimanu has again won the award for Best Newsreader.

Newstalk ZB's Niva Retimanu won Best Newsreader. Photo / Supplied

Radio Sport triumphed in the Best News & Sport category, taking out Best Sports Story - Team Coverage for their Cricket World Cup 2019 coverage, while Radio Sport's Martin Devlin won Best Sports Reader, Presenter or Commentator.

NZ Radio Awards Chair Jana Rangooni said: "It is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate all the great talent in our industry, not just those who won today.

"Around 3.6 million New Zealanders listen to radio every week and the

small selection of audio that makes the finals every year gives you an indication of the incredible range of content they consume and enjoy."

NZME winners

• Associated Craft Award: Harry Pali, ZM

• Best Show Producer - Music Show: Ben McDowell, Ellie Harwood ZM's Bree and Clint ZM Network

• Best Show Producer - Talk Show: Michael Allan - The Mike Hosking Breakfast - Newstalk ZB Network (Joint Winner)

• Best Station Imaging: ZM Network - Alistair Cockburn, Brynee Wilson

• Best Station Trailer: ZM Network - Alistair Cockburn, ZM's Bonus Banger

• Best Video: Radio Hauraki Network - Beer & Pie July

• Best Breakfast Show - Music Network: ZM's Fletch, Vaughan and Megan

• Best Music Breakfast Show - Local: Callum Procter and Patrina Roche, The Hits Dunedin/Southland

• Best Music Host - Local: Will Johnston Days with Will Johnston, The Hits Bay of Plenty

• Best Talk Presenter - Breakfast or Drive: Mike Hosking, The Mike Hosking Breakfast, Newstalk ZB Network

• Best Talk Presenter - Other: Marcus Lush, Marcus Lush Nights, Newstalk ZB Network

• Best New Broadcaster - Off-Air: Juliet Wrathall, The Hits Network

• Best Newsreader: Niva Retimanu, Newstalk ZB Network

• Best Sports Reader, Presenter or Commentator: Martin Devlin, the Devlin Radio Show, Radio Sport Network

• Best Sports Story - Team Coverage: Cricket World Cup 2019, Radio Sport team, Radio Sport

• Best Client Promotion/Activation: ZM's Float with Tip Top Trumpet, ZM Network