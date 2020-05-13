Former Full House child-star and fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen has filed for divorce from her French banker husband Pierre Olivier Sarkozy.

According to the New York Post, legal papers reveal Olsen claims her husband is kicking her out of their New York home next Monday - in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-year-old actress wed the 50-year-old in 2015. In court papers Olsen states: "It was clear my marriage was over … the relationship has broken down irretrievably".

During the pandemic, New York courts are not currently accepting divorce filings so Olsen is reportedly now asking the court to allow her to file an emergency divorce petition, claiming: "My husband has terminated the lease on our New York City residence … without my consent.

"This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19."

According to the New York Post, Olsen also claims she has contacted Sarkozy's lawyer and her landlord begging to stay past May 30.

"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well."

Olsen has also claimed that due to the pandemic she can't "look for another apartment right now, let alone retrieve my separate property belongings and am gravely concerned my husband will dissipate, dispose of and/or secret," not only her things, but their marital property.