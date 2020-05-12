Nelson news station Mainland TV aired a controversial documentary Plandemic on Facebook and its channels, even though it has been censored on social media platforms.

The movie, which claims the coronavirus pandemic is part of an elaborate plan by big pharma and billionaires to enforce globally mandated vaccinations, features Dr Judy Mikovitz as its main spokeswoman.

YouTube and Facebook continue to delete copies of the 26-minute video, saying it breaks their "community guidelines", but versions of it keep popping up. The video has also been deleted on Vimeo.

However, the social media platforms' censorship has not stopped Mainland TV, which has 10 television channels on Freeview and two radio stations - all available only in Nelson, from sharing the video.

Along with the video, Mainland Television News Nelson NZ posts: "Mainland TV presents a controversial new release film teaser by American film-maker Miki Willis.

"This movie does not necessarily reflect the opinions of the station, but in the interests of free speech, we decided to present this teaser."

After being questioned by the Herald about the documentary, the news station added a link to a video of Dr Mike Varshavski who takes step-by-step looks at the accusations made in Plandemic.

It also wrote that Mainland TV also presented a breakdown by Dr Todd Grande after Plandemic aired on its channels.

"This movie has been censored and Facebook is warning that it contains false and misleading information," it added.

Mainland TV director Gary Watson told the Herald that a number of people have free access to post material on its Facebook page and that he believed the documentary is balanced.

"I have now looked at it and at the end, a doctor puts the other side of the issue across so it does seem very balanced," he said.

"We run docos only if they are balanced. Facebook has not removed it but we are happy to remove it but we need a good reason.

"Some will agree and some disagree with the views expressed and that's life."

Watson explained that there are many stories online that are untrue, but reflects people's views such as the moon landing being faked

"The internet is full of fake news so we try our best to provide balanced viewpoints as far as we can in a free country at present."

The doctor that features in Plandemic, Dr Mikovitz, was once a practising medical researcher before she spent five days in jail for allegedly stealing material from a lab and had her research on chronic fatigue discredited in 2011.

The movie, which claims the coronavirus pandemic is part of an elaborate plan by big pharma and billionaires, features Dr Judy Mikovitz as its main spokeswoman. Photo / Plandemic

She is also a well-known anti-vax spokeswoman, despite claiming she is not in the film.

In it, she makes wild claims including blaming Italy's horrific experience with coronavirus on a flu vaccine they received in 2019 and that the virus was made in a laboratory

She also takes aims at Bill Gates in the film, whose charitable foundation is one of the biggest funders of the World Health Organisation, saying it's a crime to let somebody like him, with no medical background, have a voice.

Thousands of people online are pushing to get the video off the internet and the theories in the film continue to be debunked.

"What's gone wrong with our education, what's gone wrong with our common sense?" Dr Zubin Damania asks.

"This video is filled with the worst kind of conspiracy nonsense ... this is crazy. Don't waste your time watching it, don't waste your time sharing it, I can't believe I'm wasting my time talking about it."