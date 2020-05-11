Model and social media favourite Chrissy Teigen has left Twitter after a public spat turned vicious.

The feud began between Teigen and columnist Alison Roman, but it quickly escalated after fans started weighing in and abusing the star and her family online.

"This is what always happens. The first day, a ton of support, then the next, 1 million reasons as to why you deserved this. It never fails," the 34-year-old model and author tweeted. "I really hate what this drama has caused this week."

Teigen said that following the initial support online, foodie followers then went on to spread hate and false rumours.

"Calling my kids petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to 'Epstein island', to justify someone else's disdain with me seems gross to me so I'm gonna take a little break," she wrote in the post before switching her Twitter account private and logging off.

Food columnist Roman started the feud after the New York Times writer criticised Teigen's trajectory in the food world and her following.

"What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me," Roman told The New Consumer in an interview.

"She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it's just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it's not something that I ever want to do. I don't aspire to that."

The feud quickly got personal after fans took things too far on social media. Photo / Getty Images

Teigen replied on Twitter, sharing how upset she was to learn someone she admired had put her down.

"This is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social, and praised her in interviews," she tweeted along with a link to the story.

"We do this work ourselves, and there is no monetary gain yet. It is just work, work, work and the reward is you liking it. So to be called a sellout … hooooo it hurts," she said.

Roman soon after made a public apology to the model and said she regretted her comments. "Hi @chrissyteigen! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I'm genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said," Roman tweeted on Friday.

"I shouldn't have used you/your business (or Marie's!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career – it was flippant, careless and I'm so sorry.

"Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing and don't think it's yours, either (I obviously failed to effectively communicate that). I hope we can meet one day, I think we'd probably get along."