Young British actress Millie Bobby Brown is about to sign a record deal.

The 16-year-old - who is best known for her starring role in the Netflix series Stranger Things - has reportedly been recording music in lockdown and she's currently working towards releasing her first album.

An insider told the Sun on Sunday newspaper: "This time off has allowed her to get some serious tracks together, enough to pitch to labels.

"It's now her decision who she wants to commit with."

Brown - who plays Eleven, a girl with psychokinetic and telepathic abilities, in Stranger Things - has been collaborating with her brother after filming of the Netflix series was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Brown donated £15,000 ($30,000) to the NHS Heroes Appeal.

The actress - who lived in Bournemouth in Dorset, southwest England, for some of her childhood - admitted she's "in awe" of the nation's frontline staff, adding that the hospitals in the south of England are "very dear" to herself and her family.

Brown said: "Britain's NHS workers - and all carers - are an inspiration to us all and are the nation's heroes."

"I am in awe of every one of them and just wanted to thank those risking their lives - particularly in hospitals on the South Coast.

"The area is very dear to me and my family and I cannot wait to visit again soon. Keep up the brilliant work and stay safe. Thank you. You are all amazing."

Jeneen Thomsen, the joint interim director for Southampton Hospitals Charity, said: "We're very grateful to Millie Bobby Brown and our fantastic community for supporting our coronavirus emergency appeal."