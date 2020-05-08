Grimes and Elon Musk have finally educated fans on how to correctly pronounce the mysterious name of their newborn son.

And it's starting to become clear the couple could be having us on.

The 32-year-old singer responded to a fan's direct question asking "how do you pronounce the baby's name?" on Instagram on Thursday.

Bizarrely, Elon Musk and Grimes have both given different explanations on how to pronounce the baby's name. Photo / Getty Images

"It's just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I," said the Canadian singer.

However, her explanation doesn't seem to align with her earlier tweet, nor her partner, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's statement given on the same day.

Musk, 48, told Joe Rogan's podcast on Thursday that the X in the name is spoken 'like the letter' while 'the 'Æ' is pronounced like "ash"'.

Is it, though? Photo / Instagram

Either they're both enjoying fooling us all too much, or they haven't actually agreed on the correct pronunciation.

It comes Elon Musk publicly corrected his girlfriend on Twitter after she made a tiny mistake when explaining their son's name.

Grimes gave birth at the start of the week and the couple later revealed that they'd named their son X Æ A-12.

The name quickly went viral with people from around the world guessing how exactly to pronounce it.

One person on Twitter appeared to guess the pronunciation correctly because Musk liked their tweet. The tweet guessed the name was pronounced, "X Ash Archangel".

Grimes later took to Twitter to explain the name, writing:

• X, the unknown variable

• Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

• A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent

• A=Archangel, my favorite song

But Grimes got one of the plane details wrong, and Musk let her know it.

The Tesla boss corrected his girlfriend online, tweeting in response: "SR-71, but yes".

As you can imagine, Grimes was less than impressed with being schooled so publicly by her partner.

She replied: "I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound."

Give the lady a break, Elon!