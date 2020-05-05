ZM morning show host Megan Papas' hack for finding the perfect pair of shoes went viral around the world recently.

Media from the Daily Mail UK, Metro, the Mirror and more picked up on the radio hosts hack called a "game-changer" by online shoppers.

After Papas shared a video on Facebook showing how she uses a tiny cutout version of herself when shopping online, the clip went viral gathering around 15,000 likes and 48,000 comments.

However, it was an appearance on the EllenTube, where Ellen is currently broadcasting her show, which left Papas completely gobsmacked.

Advertisement

Co-hosts Fletch and Vaughan knew they had to surprise Papas with the exciting news playing the clip live on air.

On hearing the talk show hosts voice Papas exclaimed: "Are you kidding me?!" later asking her co-hosts if they put the clip together themselves.

"No! You are on Ellen," the pair replied.

"Why does this make me so proud out of all the things I have done?" Papas laughed.

DeGeneres noted with all the extra online shopping we are doing: "it's hard to tell what something looks like because you can't try it on".

Megan’s online shoe shopping trick is too good 😂👠 Posted by ZM on Thursday, 13 February 2020

"Take a look at this video of something a woman invented to make it easier to shop online," said DeGeneres, showing the clip of Papas' cut-out of herself being placed above shoes.

Ellen's resident DJ Twitch also declared the hack was "very smart".

The original video, captioned "Megan's online shoe shopping trick is too good" also had social media users very impressed.

Advertisement

"Game changer!" one wrote.

Another commented: '"I'm going to start doing this", with a third adding "Why am I laughing so much? That's brilliant!"