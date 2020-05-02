Sam Lloyd, known for portraying lawyer Ted Buckland on the hit TV show Scrubs, has passed away at just 56 years old.

The cause of his death has not yet been revealed, although he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour last year, according to The Sun.

READ MORE:

• 'Scrubs' cast reunite and discuss potential reboot

• Scrubs actress chuckling all the way to work

• Scrubs series finale may never air

The show's creator Bill Lawrence confirmed the news in a tweet that read: "Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many."

Advertisement

Zach Braff, 45, who also starred on the show, paid tribute to his friend on social media.

Lloyd played down-on-his-luck lawyer Buckland on all nine seasons of Scrubs, from 2001 to 2010.

He reappeared in the role on Cougar Town, which was also produced by Bill Lawrence.

Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/JRzlLKhqHB — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 1, 2020

He guest-starred in two Seinfeld episodes in 1993 as Ricky, who was obsessed with Julia Louis-Dreyfus' character Elaine.

Lloyd also made an appearance on eight episodes of Desperate Housewives across two seasons, playing Dr. Albert Goldfine.

He and his wife Vanessa welcomed their first child together in early 2019, a baby boy named Weston - but soon after the birth, Lloyd began experiencing severe headaches.

A CAT scan revealed a mass on his brain, and according to a GoFundMe page set up by Scrubs producer Tim Hobert, he was in brain surgery "within a day".

Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020

"Unfortunately the tumour was too intertwined so the surgeons couldn't remove it. By Sunday, Sam and Vanessa were informed that the cancer in his brain had metastasised from his lungs.

Advertisement

"Further scans showed the cancer was also in his liver, spine, and jaw," the fundraising page read.

Lloyd experienced severe complications after undergoing surgery to have the tumour removed and was moved to the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Lloyd, a Vermont native, lived in Los Angeles for the past 30 years. He is survived by his wife Vanessa and their son Weston.