Victoria Beckham has pledged to reverse her decision to furlough her staff after facing massive backlash.

According to The Sun, the former Spice Girl has decided to refuse a British Government bailout after furious criticism from the public.

Her change of heart comes after The Sun on Sunday reported that the 46-year-old designer's company was taking advantage of a government scheme to furlough 25 staff members, although her family is worth £335 million ($690 million).

A source said Beckham was "devastated" over the backlash.

"The original decision to furlough wasn't actually hers – it was more a board thing, and she was persuaded that it was the right thing to do. Obviously she now realises this is wrong.

"Victoria realises she still has some way to go when it comes to endearing herself again with the great British public, but she is going to use her position and influence to start giving more back."

The former Spice Girl, married to ex-England captain David, has had a relatively rough few months.

Her business empire has taken numerous hits, and in November it emerged the company had recorded losses of over £12 million ($24 million) for 2018.

She responded by slashing her own salary and giving up her chauffeur.

When news of her original decision to furlough staff broke, albeit on an "enhanced" package", biting comments flooded social media.

Meanwhile, stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Ed Sheeran and Simon Cowell have refused to make use of the taxpayer-funded scheme.

The Beckhams are waiting out lockdown in their £6 million ($12 million Cotswolds mansion, and recently splurged on a £20 million ($41 million) Miami home.