Kiwis will notice some changes on free-to-air television on their screens from today.

The Broadcasting Standards Authority has made some changes to classifications and timebands on free television to increase protection for children from potentially harmful content.

The age-old PGR (Parental Guidance Recommended) and AO (Adults Only) labels on free television have made way for more detailed ratings of G, PG, M, 16 and 18, which are already used on pay TV.

Some timebands will also be adjusted, but the 8.30pm cutoff remains in place. Content rated G and PG can be played at any time, but nothing rating 16 and over can air before 8.30pm.

BSA chief executive Belinda Moffat said television provided the community with "a rich source of information and entertainment".

"It's particularly important in our current environment," she said.

"But we want our viewers, especially our tamariki, to be safe. Broadcasting standards provide protections to keep audiences safe, and these changes are part of that."

Programmes rated 18 and over can only be shown after 9.30pm.

Programmes rated M can play during school hours, between 9am and 3pm during the week, and after 7.30pm any day.

On weekends, public holidays and school holidays, no M-rated content can play until 7.30pm.

More information can be found by visiting the BSA's www.safeviewing.co.nz website.