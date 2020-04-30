Jack Osbourne says "conversations" about an 'Osbournes' reboot have been "coming up recently".

The 34-year-old television personality has confirmed he could be set to return to screens alongside his parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and sister Kelly Osbourne, for a revival of their reality show The Osbournes.

Jack - who also has sister Aimee, who didn't take part in the original show, as well as three half-siblings from Ozzy's previous marriage - said: "I would be lying to say the conversations haven't been coming up recently. I think nostalgia is such a huge, hot-button word right now. You look at all these shows coming back from 20 years ago."

But Jack isn't confident a reboot of the show - which originally aired from 2002 to 2005 - would be a success, as he and Kelly no longer live under the same roof as their parents.

However, the Portals to Hell star has said they could get around that setback by temporarily moving into one house together.

He added: "The only thing, and what I struggle with, is we don't all live together. One thought I've had is, why don't we all just move in together for two months? It's 20 years later; we're all moving back into the house together."

Jack also joked the revival could take some time to make it to air, because he won't take part unless he gets paid enough money to cover the "monstrous therapy" he'll need after spending that much time with his family.

Speaking to Variety and iHeartRadio podcast The Big Ticket, he said: "I guess when someone pays me a hell of a lot … because the amount of therapy I'm going to have to buy into after that is going to be monstrous."