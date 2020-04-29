The Covid-19 lockdown has us all bored out of our minds - and Noel Gallagher has had so much time to kill that he's unearthed an unreleased Oasis song.

The High Flying Birds frontman and previous half of the sibling rivalry duo is leaking his own rough cut after finding it amid a spring clean, according to the New York Post.

The previous Oasis guitarist, who split from his brother and other half of the band Liam Gallagher, revealed the news on Twitter on Wednesday morning and promised to release the song, Don't Stop, at midnight.

"Like the rest of the world I've had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I'd FINALLY look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked cd's I've got lying around in boxes at home," he wrote.

"As fate would have it, I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever."

He explained that the only copy of the song is on a recording from a soundcheck in Hong Kong "about 15 years ago".

But one fan responded to his claim, replying to the tweet with a live performance of the song on YouTube in 2009 - a few weeks before Oasis' final split.

Just to clarify it’s not 15 years ago it’s 7th April 2009... it was Hong Kong though! https://t.co/UFE8MsjwyK — Oasis Podcast (@OasisPodcast) April 29, 2020

Liam Gallagher, with whom Noel has publicly feuded for decades, hasn't yet commented or objected to the song's release.