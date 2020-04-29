TV host Katie Couric has admitted she was left "shaken" after an infamously "uncomfortable" interview with Denzel Washington.

On an episode of Danny Pellegrino's podcast, Couric recalled the awkward Dateline interview with Washington for his film The Manchurian Candidate.

"I love him. I admire him so much – he's one of my favourite actors – but I remember walking out feeling kind of shaken that he had gone after me in a way that was completely, weirdly uncalled for," said Couric.

Couric interviewed the cast of The Manchurian Candidate in 2004. Photo / Supplied

"I just remember leaving it and thinking, 'God' … I don't think I said anything wrong … I don't know what happened."

The infamous Dateline interview involved Couric asking Washington, 65, if he agrees with the notion that, "Hollywood folks should stick to acting."

"I don't know what Hollywood folks are, first of all," he retorted. "Hollywood is a town that has some stars on the sidewalk. I don't know anybody from there. So, I don't — that's like saying - calling you a 'type' of folks. I'm not a Hollywood folk. I don't know who they are."

"OK, all right, well, let me rephrase the question," she responded. "Are you one of those people that —"

"Ah, there you go," Washington interrupted. "Am I one of those people? Hmmm, isn't that interesting?"

"Oh, stop, stop, stop," Couric replied, to which Washington answered, "No, don't stop. I heard what you just said. 'Am I one of those people?' No, I'm not."

Couric countered by telling the star, "No, are you an actor who would rather not —"

"No, I'm not that either," Washington added in response to being labelled an actor. "I'm a human being. My job is acting."