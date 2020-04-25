Kylie Jenner has just dropped NZ $60.6 million on a new house.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star reportedly spent the hefty amount on a new home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles.

The home also boasts two apartments for guests. Photo / Compass Real Estate

The house is a single-storey building and is a huge 15,350 square feet in size, TMZ reports. It has no less than its own home theatre, a bar, a games' room and a gym. It also features a chef's kitchen as well as a full championship-level sports court for basketball.

There are even two guest apartments so Kylie can have anyone come and visit the new abode, which was originally up for US $45 million (NZ $74.8 million).

Kylie was recently named the world's youngest self-made billionaire and she previously confessed her siblings - Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner - and her mother Kris Jenner always joke about her billionaire status.

She said: "It's only when we're in a group chat talking about where we should go for a trip, everyone's like, 'Kylie? You going to pay for it?' But they're all really proud of me for sure."

Kylie also insisted she is grateful for her huge platform.

Kylie Jenner's new place comes with seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. Photo / Compass Real Estate

She said: "I can't say I've done it by myself. If they're just talking finances, technically, yes, I don't have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform. I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back ... It's the power of social media. I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything."

Kylie has 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with her former partner, "Astroworld" rapper Travis Scott.