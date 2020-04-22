An Instagram post has fans speculating that actress Kirsten Dunst is spending lockdown with her family in New Zealand.

She tagged her location as Auckland, New Zealand, in the post, featuring a photo of a Woody from Toy Story doll face down on the carpet.

Dunst has been in New Zealand since January this year filming for Netflix's The Power of the Dog, directed by Jane Campion.

She was spotted in Oamaru on March 4 and later that evening enjoying dinner with fiance and Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons, who also has a role in The Power of the Dog.

The Otago Daily Times reported that they were due to fly from Dunedin to Auckland that same day.

She also recently shared a photo captioned "Doing puzzles with my son", perhaps hinting that she's been whiling away the hours in lockdown playing with her son Ennis, who is nearly two years old.

Dunst was spotted filming for her new Netflix movie in March. Photo / Otago Daily Times

However, fans seemed more concerned that the photo had something to do with Tom Hanks, who voices Woody in the Toy Story films, although the actor has recently recovered from coronavirus.

Who played Woody in Toy Story? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CcwwdtAokt — CJTRUTH (@cjtruth) April 20, 2020

"Are you saying Hanks is gone?" wrote one confused Twitter user.

"Who played Woody in Toy Story?" asked another.

