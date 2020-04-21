Sam Smith says their emotional quarantine pictures were not posted in a "nasty way".

The 'I'm Ready' singer received some criticism for posting a series of pictures in which they displayed the "stages of a quarantine meltdown" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as some people have claimed celebrities shouldn't be complaining about staying at home when they live in sprawling mansions.

And now, Sam has admitted their post was "bad timing", but insisted they "didn't mean any malice by it".

Sam Smith insists they 'didn't mean any malice' when he joked about being social isolation on Instagram. Photo / Instagram @samsmith

Speaking on Heart Breakfast, they explained: "It was six weeks ago I posted a picture and everyone else was posting pictures. It was probably bad timing of me, but I use my social media as if it's just my friends on it. I posted with my humour and stuff, but it just didn't get picked up very well, but I didn't mean any malice by it at all.

"You know me, I'm always sharing all of my feelings all the time and trying to be as human as possible but sometimes maybe people can read it wrongly but that wasn't really meaning it in a malicious or nasty way, I was just trying to be myself.

"But I can't complain. I'm with my sister, I'm at home. I think the hardest part is sitting back and watching everyone else working so hard, that's the hardest part of this, but I'm doing all right, the time is moving."

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old singer recently said they are convinced they have already battled coronavirus themselves, but have been unable to be tested.

They said: "I didn't get tested but I know I have it. I'm just going to assume that I did because everything I've read completely pointed to that. So yeah, I think I definitely had it."

Sam explained they started to get symptoms of the illness before the UK was significantly impacted, and said that within a week, their sister "started getting the same symptoms".

The 'How Do You Sleep?' hitmaker and their sister self-isolated for three weeks in order to protect their family.

Sam added: "I've got an older Nan, so we didn't want to risk anything."

