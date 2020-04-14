Pink's battle with coronavirus was "intense".
The Raise Your Glass hitmaker previously revealed she and her 3-year-old son Jameson - her youngest child with husband Carey Hart - had contracted the highly contagious respiratory condition, also known as Covid-19.
And now Hart - who also has daughter Willow, 8, with Pink - has opened up on watching his wife and son battle the virus, which left them "extremely sick".
The retired motocross star said: "It was intense. They both got extremely sick. My son probably got the worst of the two of them and it debunks the whole theory that this only hits old people."
Hart, 44, explained Pink - whose real name is Alecia Moore - "got it pretty bad" as she already suffers from asthma, which affects her breathing.
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.
He added: "She has asthma and it totally attacked her lungs and her chest. She was having a hard time breathing."
The whole family have been self-isolating since the middle of March, and Hart says it was a few days after they went into "full quarantine" that Pink and Jameson started to feel ill.
The sports star said: "We've been in full quarantine since I got back from Daytona Bike Week, which was on the 11th of March. Leading up to that, my wife, well, basically my family, they hadn't even left our house just because … there's not much reason to leave our house.
"We're just kind of homebodies. So, they've been pretty locked down since about the third or fourth of last month."
And Hart also said both he and Willow have had "zero symptoms", but insisted they still quarantined themselves just in case.
Speaking to SiriusXM's The Jason Ellis Show, he said: "I have zero symptoms. My daughter had zero symptoms. Unfortunately, we only had access to a test for my wife … But I don't really feel that we need it more because, you figure, the four of us on top of each other for a couple weeks at this point, if one of us has it all of us have it. I mean, you have to kind of assume that."