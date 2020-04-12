Park problems in Covid times

Simon Williams is looking forward to a trip to the park today, where he will post photos of other people doing the same thing on social media, while complaining about how many people are there. Simon says he considers it "shocking" how many people seem to be flouting social-distancing rules. "Yes, obviously people have to get out of confinement now and again, but maybe they should think about going somewhere other than the only patch of green space within easy reach," Simon posted to Facebook. "What the council should do is only allow people into green spaces on a one-in, one-out basis. They could even appoint volunteers to exercise some sort of petty, functionary power over other people who want to come in. I'd happily volunteer for such a role," he said. (Via News Thump )

Virtual 'travel'

"I teach at tertiary level and I've been using the tropical island background for our Zoom classes for the past fortnight," writes Rachel. "I changed the background to a mask and hand sanitiser image a couple of days ago for fun ... One of my students today quite seriously asked me whether I was home again. She thought I'd been at the beach. Had to explain that it was just my Zoom background and that we weren't allowed to travel."

Hatch for medicine

"A cat door over a metre off the ground?" asks Anne. "No long-legged cats here but an initiative by Raglan Pharmacy to limit personal contact. DO NOT cross the warning line, requests, medicines and other supplies will be passed through the flap."

A Raglan pharmacy meds slot, not a catdoor.

Lockdown limerick ...

(Haikus welcome too)

Poor Boris has Covid-19

Removed from the political scene

While his hair is outrageous

Right now he's contagious

But soon will be back reigning supreme

(Don Campbell of Glendowie)



Sideswipe's 18th birthday

Eighteen years ago today, the very first Sideswipe column was published in the NZ Herald . Happy birthday and many thanks to all the wonderful contributors and return readers over the years ... keep 'em coming.