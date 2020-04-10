Hilary Barry has taken to social media again for another of her "Formal Friday" posts to share an ingenious idea for getting away from it all this Easter - without flouting lockdown laws.
The broadcaster has used her social channels to help cheer Kiwis up along over the past two weeks in lockdown, starting a group to help those in her local community who are self-isolating and regularly sharing uplifting slices of life from home.
Today she revealed her hack for getting away from it - a spot of glamping.
With a tent set up in the back yard, Barry showed off how she planned to spend some precious time away from the family.
Psychologists say, if you can, find a bubble within your bubble to have some time out from other people during lockdown. That's great advice. And it's also the reason I've decided to go glamping in the backyard. #formalfriday #leavemealone #makeyourownbloodylunch
Barry took some good books into her "bubble within a bubble" and had hubby on hand to fetch the tea.
What more does a busy mum need?
