Hilary Barry has taken to social media again for another of her "Formal Friday" posts to share an ingenious idea for getting away from it all this Easter - without flouting lockdown laws.

The broadcaster has used her social channels to help cheer Kiwis up along over the past two weeks in lockdown, starting a group to help those in her local community who are self-isolating and regularly sharing uplifting slices of life from home.

Today she revealed her hack for getting away from it - a spot of glamping.

With a tent set up in the back yard, Barry showed off how she planned to spend some precious time away from the family.

Barry took some good books into her "bubble within a bubble" and had hubby on hand to fetch the tea.

What more does a busy mum need?

