Kylie Jenner has overtaken Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to top Forbes' annual World Billionaires list.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made her huge fortune from her Kylie Cosmetics empire and the publication has named her the youngest self-make billionaire for the second year in a row.



Jenner has managed to maintain her substantial wealth and, as of November last year, she sold 51 per cent of her beauty brand to Coty Inc for $600 million.

The deal, which wrapped in January, now values her business at an estimated $1.2 billion.

The sale, and still having a 49 per cent share in the business, enabled the 22-year-old reality star - who has 2-year-old daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott - to retain her riches.

Jenner has also put her money to good use, and recently she and her mother, Kris Jenner, announced they are distributing antibacterial gels - in short supply because of the coronavirus pandemic - via the beauty conglomerate and Coty.

The hand gel comes with a special message for recipients, which reads: "Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities".

A representative for Kylie Skin confirmed that the product will be made by Coty's factories and will not affect the production of Kylie Skin products.

The lip kit mogul also donated $1 million to help supply protective wear to healthcare professionals fighting coronavirus.

Jenner previously insisted she "didn't expect" to be so successful when she launched her beauty business, which Forbes magazine valued at least $900m, in 2015.

She said at the time: "I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back."

Most of the brand's marketing is done through social media - where the brunette beauty announces product launches, previews new items and tells fans which shades she's wearing each day - and Jenner believes it's been essential to her success.