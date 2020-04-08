WATCH LIVE FROM 7:30PM:

A star of the hit show The Chase will battle it out against two Kiwis in Believe It or Not's online pub quiz tonight at 7.30pm.

Shaun Wallace, better known as "The Dark Destroyer" has teamed up with the New Zealand pub to entertain people during lockdown.

READ MORE:

• Could you win The Chase? Now's your chance to find out

• The Chase quiz master Mark Labbett storms off set after losing tense round

• Bradley Walsh announces sixth Chaser to join quiz show The Chase

• The Chase quiz master Paul Sinha reveals secret to his knowledge skills

Advertisement

The New Zealand company, Believe It Or Not Quiz Nights is keeping trivia fans entertained by posting quizzes to its Facebook page.

They hosted its first live-streamed pub quiz on YouTube last Wednesday, where two players compete against each other and viewers can play along at home.

For tonight's quiz, the stakes are even higher, as two Kiwis prepare to take on the pub quiz mastermind.

Speaking from his home in London, Wallace told Mike Hosking he has been keeping himself occupied while on lockdown prepping for the quiz event.

"I still keep up my training regime," he says.

"I look at old or recent [quiz shows] like Mastermind and just test myself," Wallace said.

He denied that he is treating tonight's event as a friendly match.

"Although it's good training, I'm actually here to win."

Advertisement

‌

He encouraged everyone to tune in tonight for the event.

"It's going to be good fun besides serious competition between myself and my opponents."

Wallace was hosted by the quiz company last November when he presented the New Zealand Pub Quiz championships.

The star even tuned in to the company's quiz last Wednesday in preparation for tonight's encounter.

The Believe It Or Not Quiz Nights company is founded by Brendan Lochead.

Sign up to our daily Covid-19 newsletter for essential advice and a full summary of the day's news and developments. Register or sign in here and select Top News Stories

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website