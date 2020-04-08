Craving a lockdown party? We have the answer – Spy Editor Ricardo Simich and Herald columnist Sinead Corcoran are hosting the Spy isolation soiree you won't want to miss.

Think cocktails and canapes, a lot of banter and if we're lucky – perhaps a talent show?

On Thursday April 9th, from 7pm the pair have invited a star-studded bunch to join them on Zoom. You are invited too, so tune in on Zoom; Facebook or the NZherald.co.nz.

Have a drink with celebs including All Black Beauden Barrette and Jono and Ben. Photo / NZME

And the event won't be short of A-listers,

All Black Beauden and Hannah Barrett, Westside actress Antonia Prebble and Jono and Ben are just some of the celebrities who have RSVP'd.

Other special guests include A Place To Call Home stars, Sara Wiseman and Craig Hall; fellow actors Jared Turner and former Almighty Johnsons' co-star Emmett Skilton his fiancée, Millennial Jennys' Holly Shervey and America's Cup sailor Blair Tuke.

Fresh Eggs' star Claire Chitham is coming too along with current Shortland Street stars Scott Smart and real life love birds Ngahuia Piripi and former co-star Teone Kahu.

And the party won't be short on lols either – with comedians Te Radar, Hayley Sproull from Have you been Paying Attention and panel members Melanie Bracewell, Eli Matthewson, Chris Parker and Tom Sainsbury all on the guest list.

Feeling peckish? Josh Emmett will be on hand for food and beverage ideas, with Real Housewives' Louise Wallace and Anne Batley-Burton bringing the glam.

Also set to pop in are Spy's own Norrie Montgomery, The Hits Mike Puru, Focus Live reporter Will Trafford, Singer Caitlin Smith, Girls about town Gemma Ross and Jo Holley, DJ Arii Jade, Beverage expert Frankie Walker, celebrity boxing trainer Dwayne Rowsell and The Bachelorette mole Daryl Habraken – plus a few suprise guests.

We'll also be making a special shoutout to all of our essential workers on the front line, fighting against Covid-19 and keeping us all safe.

So get out of your trackpants and into your glad rags – this is one lockdown party you won't want to miss.