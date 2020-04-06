"On Saturday I spotted this plane on the Flight Radar app," writes Aarti from Titirangi. "Bored, out-of-work commercial pilot doing social distancing laps in their private aircraft perhaps? Nope, this aircraft belongs to an aerial survey company (rego check on Google). How is this an essential service? Perhaps your readers can enlighten."

Confession of a curtain twitcher

"I get on quite well with my neighbour, generally. When I spoke to him a week ago he said his work had shut down and he was intending to stay in, apart from food shopping — he also said he had enough food to live on for a while, apart from top-ups. Middle-aged chap, lives on his own. Now I never thought I'd be this kind of neighbour who is observing when someone leaves and gets home again, but he had been out for days. He parks his car right up outside and half the day it isn't there. I know he doesn't have any family locally — we try to chat with him as much as possible so he isn't lonely. He does have friends nearby. Am I being unreasonable to find this very annoying? I haven't been out in two weeks. He had been going out to work, but a neighbour told me that he's finished and it's baffling to me why he'd need to go out so much. It's really starting to p*** me off. He's in and out all day." (Via mumsnet.com)

Well it's just plum grape to meet you

Well it's just plum grape to meet you!

Cowabunga!

Writer: A cartoon about four teenage turtles and a rat.

Exec: Not convinced.

Writer: They're mutants?

Exec: It needs to appeal to kids.

Writer: They're named after Renaissance artists.