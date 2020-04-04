Marianne Faithfull is in a London hospital after testing positive to Covid-19.

"Marianne Faithfull's manager Francois Ravard has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for Covid-19 in hospital in London," representatives for the singer said in a statement issued to Rolling Stone.

"She is stable and responding to treatment. We all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery."

Penny Arcade, a friend of the 73-year-old singer, told Rolling Stone that Faithfull had been in lockdown when she began suffering from cold symptoms.

Advertisement

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

As a precaution she checked herself into hospital on Monday, before testing positive to Covid-19.

Arcade told Rolling Stone she remains in hospital after developing pneumonia.

‌