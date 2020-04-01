Reese Witherspoon is launching a new online talk show.

The 44-year-old actress has called in a team of experts who will be offering tips and advice on a variety of situations people may face while quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic after she personally found their conversations "so helpful".

Witherspoon announced in an Instagram video: "I've been thinking about ways I can give back at this time.

"A couple of years ago I did this show called Shine On With Reese. It was on Netflix. It's actually still on Netflix and it's really good. I talked to experts in different fields that really inspire me.

"So as I was talking to different people I thought 'what if I share some conversations that I'm having right now about how to deal with this time and share them with you guys'.

"I'm talking to parenting experts. I'm talking to marriage counsellors. People who counsel me about personal finances. People who just teach me fun, inspiring meals. I thought I would share some of these conversations with you guys and I hope you find them useful and maybe thought-provoking, or helpful."

The Big Little Lies star - who has 7-year-old son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth and Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe - said the first episode would feature author Eve Rodsky, who wrote Fair Play, which is about dividing household chores.

She wrote on Instagram: "I've learned so much from Eve about how to have conversations with your partner about dividing household duties, how to adjust to homeschooling [three kids at home and two working parents is NO JOKE!] and what the 'Dirty Dozen' bare minimum needs of every household are [sic]"