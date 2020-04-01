Meghan Markle's first foray back into acting has been slammed by critics, and dubbed "cheesy" and "shallow".

Ahead of it's release on Disney+ tomorrow, a majority of film critics rated Elephant three out of five stars, and accused the Duchess of Sussex's voice acting as being overdramatised.

The Disney documentary follows the journey of African elephants on an eight-month trek across the Kalahari Desert.

According to film critic Ed Potton from The Times of London, the actress-turned-royal has traded "pomp and circumstance for schmaltz and cheesiness".

"The silken tones that Meghan employed on the legal series Suits and which were often muzzled during her time as a full-time royal are now given free rein," he wrote.

"And yes, she certainly has an actor's way with a phrase and a likeable sense of mischief. 'Oh! Who did that?' she coos in mock disgust when one of the elephant calves breaks wind. The sense of performance, though, often feels overegged."

Meghan Markle's first post-royal gig as the narrator of Disney's upcoming documentary titled "Elephant" has been dubbed cheesy and "shallow" by critics ahead of its streaming debut. Photo / Supplied

"Even the underwhelming moment in which the elephants rip some bark off a tree is presented like the announcement of the winner for best picture."

Empire's Ian Freer said her narration came off as "overeager to please" with dramatisations.

Markle reportedly scored the role after her husband, Prince Harry, talked up her interest in narrating a project to Disney's then-CEO Bob Iger at the London premiere of The Lion King last July.