American film executive David Geffen has found himself in hot water after posting a "tone-deaf" Instagram post amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 77-year-old billionaire, who is worth an eye-watering $US7.5 billion and is the richest man in showbiz, uploaded a picture on social media of his $US590 million superyacht, revealing he was "isolated in the Grenadines".

"Sunset last night … isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I'm hoping everybody is saying safe."

Glad that David Geffen is ok. pic.twitter.com/wobVEX7CWG — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 28, 2020

The photo, a glory shot of his yacht at sunset, was met with a wave of backlash, with his name trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. One user declared Geffen was the "most tone-deaf rich person in the world".

And we have the winner for the most tone deaf rich person in the world. David Geffen, come on down: https://t.co/WuqtIAq26I — (((Eric Rohrs))) (@EricRohrs) March 28, 2020

Is anyone shocked that Democrat donor David Geffen posted such an out of touch photo? He might as well have taken a picture flipping everyone in America off. pic.twitter.com/wjEgWdLa31 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 28, 2020

Attention, pirates working the Grenadines:



David Geffen has a net worth of $7.5bn. pic.twitter.com/ri5fO71Tjz — 𝔾 ℝ 𝔸 𝔻 𝔼 𝕋 ! 𝕤𝕒𝕪𝕤 "𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕪 𝕙𝕠𝕞𝕖" (@menace2snacks) March 28, 2020

David Geffen sends a message:



You poor plebs can suck it.

It's fabulous to be rich.

Look at me!

h/t @litcapital pic.twitter.com/q1hELQa3H3 — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) March 28, 2020

Geffen, who is renowned for hosting celebrity guests on his yacht including Barack and Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Bruce Springsteen, and Tom Hanks, appeared to have deleted his Instagram page after the criticism.

The Hollywood big wig is the founder of record labels Asylum Records, Geffen Records and DGC Records as well as film studio DreamWorks.

David Geffen gets pampered in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images.

As well as his uber expensive yacht, Geffen boasts an impressive property portfolio valued above $US100 million, including luxury homes across New York, the Hamptons, California and Beverly Hills.

He also has amassed an art collection worth $US2 billion.