Victoria and David Beckham often share candid insights into their home life together on Instagram.

Now, as the family hunker down in their luxurious Cotswolds pad, Victoria has revealed that her husband had been up to mischief.

Former football star David, 44, took his wife's new Marigolds cleaning gloves, which she had branded with her 'VB' initials, and defaced them with a very crude symbol.

Victoria had previously proudly displayed her new gloves on her Instagram Stories, alongside the caption: "Loving my marigolds. They have become my new best friends."

Advertisement

Victoria's prized cleaning gloves. Photo / Instagram

However hours later they had been covered in a smiley face and phallic symbol by her husband.

Victoria shared the updated snap and wrote: "When @davidbeckham gets hold of my beloved marigolds."

And the gloves after David had taken to them with a marker. Photo / Instagram

The couple are currently isolating with their four children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15 and Harper, eight.

It appears they are spending some of the time baking bread and cooking, with Victoria sharing a snap of her husband's dinner efforts.

David Beckham's winner of a chicken dinner. Photo / Instagram

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: First UK prison death from virus reported

• Covid-19 coronavirus: How UK farmers are coping with lockdown

• Covid-19 coronavirus: British nationals stranded in NZ wait outside Auckland consulate as lockdown looms

• Covid 19 coronavirus: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Earlier in the day, Victoria and her daughter Harper FaceTimed with nurses who were working at King's Hospital in London.

The style mogul was in good spirits as she posed in a photo beside her little one who smiled brightly as they chatted with the NHS staff.

Gushing about the occasion, Victoria wrote on the photo of their chat: "Face Time with the nurses at King's hospital in London today x".

Advertisement

The former Spice Girl also posted a video to Instagram of David and their sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper taking part in the UK's Clap For Carers initiative.

As they applauded, Victoria said behind the camera: "So us Beckhams are clapping to show our thanks to all the people working for the NHS, the doctors the nurses, keeping us safe, working so so hard."

The Clap For Carers campaign, which started online, has been staged because "during these unprecedented times they need to know we are grateful", the organisers said.