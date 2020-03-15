Charlie Sheen's long career in the spotlight includes as many dark marks as there are shining moments.

Beyond the tabloid stories about his fondness for a night with a sex worker, allegations against the star include that he was an abusive, threatening and dismissive husband who watched disturbing pornography.

He's also been accused of having strange beliefs about vaccinations, and making antisemitic statements. Perhaps most bizarrely, Sheen's also been accused of lying about being Jewish to get out of being called racist.

Sheen was thrown into global headlines this week after he was sensationally named as an alleged sexual abuser of former child star Corey Haim.

The Two And A Half Men star has vehemently denied the claims that were levelled at him by Haim's friend, Corey Feldman.

Sheen's publicist this week called Feldman's claims "sick, twisted and outlandish" and urged people to look into alternative statements, like those made by Corey's sister Judy Haim, who has defended Sheen.

Kerri Green with Corey Haim and Charlie Sheen in Lucas. Photo / Supplied.

Charlie Sheen and then wife Denise Richards in 2003. Photo / Getty Images.

Sheen, 54, was born Carlos Irwin Estévez. His film career began in the 1980s, when he moved from doing extra work to appearing in major films. In 1986, at the age of 18, he had roles in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Platoon and Lucas.

Haim would go on to allege he was sexually assaulted on the set of Lucas by an unnamed person. This week Feldman alleged that person was Sheen.

In Lucas, Sheen plays Cappie Roew, an older student and mentor to Lucas who was played by then 13-year-old Corey Haim.

Corey Haim (left) with Charlie Sheen and Kerri Green on the set of Lucas. Photo / Supplied.

Sheen and Richards at the 2004 premiere of The Big Bounce. Photo / Getty Images.

Richards said she fell pregnant again and received an assurance from Sheen he'd clean up his act, but this didn't happen.

She claims he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars gambling, and developed various obsessions, including buying gas masks on the internet, obsessing about vaccines being poisonous and reading up on 9/11 conspiracies.

He developed an "abnormal fascination with Nicole Simpson's death" and showed photographs from her autopsy to Richards and her mother, she claims.

On the day Sheen presented at the 2005 People's Choice Awards, she said she'd hurt her back and asked her husband to help her with lifting their child. She said he became so enraged he punched the headboard of their bed, telling her he wanted to sleep. It was later found that he'd punched the bed so hard he'd fractured his hand.

She claimed on Valentines Day in 2005, she was pregnant with their second child and started bleeding, becoming distressed and calling out for help. She said Sheen, watching basketball, deferred "after this play".

Charlie Sheen at a softball game in Malibu in California in 2019. Photo / Getty Images.

After Richards filed for divorce, a sex worker sold a story to a tabloid for $US15,000 claiming she'd slept with Sheen while he was still married to Richards. Sheen, incensed, tried to pressure his wife into disputing the sex worker's account of events, telling Richards he'd destroy her if she didn't say it was not true.

The pair tried to reconcile for the birth of their child Lola, however Richards experienced difficulties and was placed into the ICU. She claimed Sheen "refused to stay with me at the hospital and refused to pick me up from the hospital".

The pair briefly reconciled in 2005 and moved back in together, but Richards said she believed Sheen had continued to see prostitutes and spent almost every night at his own house in Encino.

RICHARDS CLAIMS SHEEN WATCHED DISTURBING GAY PORN

Richards also alleges she discovered Sheen "was accessing gay pornography sites" which she said she found "even more disturbing because (she) felt the boys looked underage".

She said she took Sheen on a trip to Barbados without their children to try and discuss the issues with him in December 2005, but was unable to talk with him as he obsessively gambled using the hotel computer and TV.

Later that month, Richards alleged she had discovered porn sites which she found "very disturbing" that Sheen belonged to, which had scenes she described as "very young girls, who looked underage … with pigtails, braces and no pubic hair performing oral sex on each other", according to divorce papers filed in Beverly Hills and posted on The Smoking Gun.

Richards alleged the pair began arguing, with Sheen telling her to look the other way when it came to his porn habits, and her telling him it would impact his ability to be a father.

Sheen then allegedly told Richards, "This is your last warning; don't f**k with me," which she interpreted as a threat on her life. She reinstated the divorce after the confrontation.

SHEEN REVEALS HE'S JEWISH

Charlie Sheen visits a wildlife conservation park. Photo / Instagram.

In 2011, Sheen made a series of offensive comments to now disgraced shock jock Alex Jones about the co-creator of sitcom Two And A Half Men Chuck Lorre.

Sheen, who at the time was the highest paid TV actor in America, making $US14 million ($A22.22 million) a year, repeatedly referred to Lorre in Hebrew as "Chaim Levine" and made disparaging comments about management of the show.

Sheen later doubled down on his comments, telling TMZ he wanted to fight Lorre in an octagon. "If he wins, then he can leave my show," Sheen said.

"I violently hate Chaim Levine. He's a stupid, stupid little man and a pussy punk that I'd never want to be like."

After the appearance he was dumped from the show, CBS saying in a short statement he'd been fired "based on the totality of Charlie Sheen's statements, conduct and condition".

Following the incident, accusations of anti Semitism began to follow Sheen who addressed the issue by claiming his mother was Jewish and therefore so was he.

"Here's where it gets confusing – we don't know who her father was," he explained in a phone call to Access Hollywood Live. "But she is, in fact, Jewish. So I guess that would make me Jewish and my children Jewish. And Brooke (Mueller), my ex-wife, is Jewish. So I guess I should have rolled that out, too."

A reporter from Jewish Standard however wrote that after conducting "extensive research" it was "exceedingly unlikely" that Sheen's claims about his mother being Jewish were valid.

Chuck Lorre (L) and Charlie Sheen attend a panel discussion for Two And A Half Men. Photo / Getty Images.

WEIRD PUBLIC MELTDOWN SHOCKS THE WORLD

The world looked on in horror as Sheen – after another stint in out of rehab – went on to make a series of bizarre TV interviews, the most disturbing of which was probably his infamous rant to the ABC, portions of which were aired on Good Morning America in February 2011.

"I am on a drug. It's called 'Charlie Sheen'. It's not available because if you try it once, you will die. Your face will melt off, and your children will weep over your exploded body," he said.

He also coined the phrase "winning" while looking like he was doing anything but.

The following month, Sheen gives an interview about two "goddesses" who were living in his LA home, one who was allegedly a former porn star. The same day police came to his home and removed his young sons after his ex-wife Brooke Mueller filed a restraining order.

Days later, Sheen claimed he had "tiger blood" and in a TV interview said, "I'm tired of pretending I'm not special. I'm tired of pretending I'm not a total bitchin' rock star from Mars."

FELDMAN 'S ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CHARLIE SHEEN

Sheen with Corey Haim. Photo / Getty Images.

This week Feldman made the explosive allegation that Sheen, when he was 18, raped Haim, 13 at the time, while on the set of Lucas in 1986. Feldman aired the details of the allegations in his self funded documentary My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys.

Feldman claimed that Haim told him he was bent over and sodomised by Sheen between two trailers. Sheen was 18 at the time of the alleged attack, and Haim was 13.

Sheen reportedly used Crisco oil as a lubricant, the film alleged.

Haim had previously talked about being sexually assaulted on the set of Lucas, saying in a 2008 interview he was "very awake" and "very ashamed" during the alleged incident.

"I was just … coming into Hollywood, man, (I was) just a horny little kid, like on drugs, getting fed drugs, man, by vampires," Haim told People.

"I still blame myself to an extent, but my conscience is much, much more clear. I have come to terms with this a long time ago but obviously not (totally).

"Stuff happens when you are a kid, it scars you inside for life." Haim did not name Sheen during the interview.

Corey Feldman in his documentary My Truth: The Rape Of Two Coreys. Photo / Supplied.

Haim died of pneumonia related health complications on March 10, 2010 after a long struggle with drug addiction. This week marked the 10 year anniversary of his death.

The allegations were first made by actor Dominick Brascia, who died in 2018.

"Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas," Brascia told the National Enquirer in 2017. "He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested."

At the time, the claims were denied by Sheen and Haim's mother Judy who instead accused Brascia of sexually assaulting her son.

Brascia was also named in Feldman's film as one of the six men who allegedly molested Haim including convicted paedophile Jon Grissom, convicted sex offender Marty Weiss, Soda Pop Club owner Alphy Hoffman and his father Bobby.

Alphy didn't respond to the allegations levied against him in 2017 and has so far not responded to the Feldman documentary.

This week, Sheen's publicist again strongly denied the claims, urging people to look to other sources of information.

"These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period," the publicist said in a statement. "I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say."

Judy Haim, who is Haim's sister, has defended Sheen and said she does not believe claims made by Feldman.