Music fans and coronavirus victims have taken to Twitter to share their 'pandemic playlists' via Spotify.
The music streaming giant goes by the tagline, "Music for every mood", and that has proven to be true during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Some of the lists have gone 'viral', pardon the pun, due to their titles that attempt to poke fun at a terrifying situation as COVID-19 claims thousands of lives around the world.
People who otherwise would be socialising normally and holding parties have been forced to self-isolate at home.
But that hasn't stopped them from sharing what's on their playlists as a way of trying to keep spirits up during a depressing time.
Some of the favourite songs appearing on lists include:
Epidemic by Slayer
You Make Me Sick by Pink.
Unwell by Matchbox 20
Can't Feel My Face by The Weeknd
Don't Stand So Close to Me by The Police
Harder to Breathe by Maroon 5
Stayin' Alive by The Bee Gees
Toxic by Britney Spears
Tainted Love by Soft Cell
Bad Medicine by Bon Jovi
Sicko Mode by Travis Scott
We Might Be Dead By Tomorrow by Soko
U Can't Touch This by MC Hammer
One of the playlists to have gone viral is titled Coronavirus [COVID-19] Quarantine Party by Chadwick Johnson from Los Angeles.
Another playlist with almost 7,000 followers and titled COVID-19 Quarantine Party is by Alistair Ryan.
Even singer and actress Rita Wilson, the wife of Tom Hanks, has shared her "Quarantunes".
Wilson and Hanks both tested positive to the virus while filming Baz Lurhman's Elvis movie on the Gold Coast.
Wilson's list of tunes include her own cover of Leaving On a Jet Plane, Lonely People by America, All By Myself by Eric Carmen, Survivor by Destiny's Child, and I Wanna Be Sedated by the Ramones.
Her playlist ends with – appropriately – I Want a New Drug by Huey Lewis and the News.