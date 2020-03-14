Music fans and coronavirus victims have taken to Twitter to share their 'pandemic playlists' via Spotify.

The music streaming giant goes by the tagline, "Music for every mood", and that has proven to be true during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the lists have gone 'viral', pardon the pun, due to their titles that attempt to poke fun at a terrifying situation as COVID-19 claims thousands of lives around the world.

People are coming up with Spotify coronavirus playlists during isolation. Photo / Supplied.

People who otherwise would be socialising normally and holding parties have been forced to self-isolate at home.

But that hasn't stopped them from sharing what's on their playlists as a way of trying to keep spirits up during a depressing time.

Some of the favourite songs appearing on lists include:

Epidemic by Slayer

You Make Me Sick by Pink.

Unwell by Matchbox 20

Can't Feel My Face by The Weeknd

Don't Stand So Close to Me by The Police

Harder to Breathe by Maroon 5

Stayin' Alive by The Bee Gees

Toxic by Britney Spears

Tainted Love by Soft Cell

Bad Medicine by Bon Jovi

Sicko Mode by Travis Scott

We Might Be Dead By Tomorrow by Soko

U Can't Touch This by MC Hammer

One of the playlists to have gone viral is titled Coronavirus [COVID-19] Quarantine Party by Chadwick Johnson from Los Angeles.

Another playlist with almost 7,000 followers and titled COVID-19 Quarantine Party is by Alistair Ryan.

honestly guys this playlist is the only thing getting me through this pandemic pic.twitter.com/mDzegoIjbT — ✨steph✨ (@acid_baddie) March 14, 2020

#COVID19 playlist (if you let something offend you, you are giving away your power. this is a playlist meant to just cope with the pandemic- nothing more. don’t @ me). 13 songs for #FridayThe13th enjoy dawgs! Stay safe xoxo pic.twitter.com/JhOQVbMyG3 — Jessie (@JammminJessie) March 13, 2020

So naturally I have begun to create the ultimate COVID 19 playlist. Think of it as “the soundtrack to the pandemic of the century”

Or “songs to quarantined by”

I have started with some aptly titled tunes!

Have a look and hit me with your creative, and amusing tracks! AND GO! pic.twitter.com/UjiuUiIJam — Rebecca Lee (@MsLee82) March 12, 2020

Pandemic playlists to watch the world burn by https://t.co/4B8OGClNNS — Boing Boing (@BoingBoing) March 14, 2020

Tom Hanks with his wife Rita Wilson in the Gold Coast. Wilson has shared her "Quarantunes" on Spotify. Photo / Instagram.

Even singer and actress Rita Wilson, the wife of Tom Hanks, has shared her "Quarantunes".

Wilson and Hanks both tested positive to the virus while filming Baz Lurhman's Elvis movie on the Gold Coast.

Wilson's list of tunes include her own cover of Leaving On a Jet Plane, Lonely People by America, All By Myself by Eric Carmen, Survivor by Destiny's Child, and I Wanna Be Sedated by the Ramones.

Her playlist ends with – appropriately – I Want a New Drug by Huey Lewis and the News.