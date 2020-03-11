Harvey Weinstein's prison sentence has been interrupted with the disgraced movie mogul taken to hospital with chest pains.

A spokesperson for the 67-year-old told media today that he is currently at Bellevue Hospital in New York and will likely stay overnight.

Weinstein complained of chest pains before staff at Rikers Island jail decided to move him "for safety" back to Bellevue.

"We appreciate the care and concern of the Department of Corrections officers and staff," Weinstein's spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The medical emergency comes after Weinstein was found guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann.