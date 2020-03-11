Celine Dion has tested negative for coronavirus and postponed concerts due to a "common cold".

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker has delayed gigs in Washington, DC and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this week after being tested for Covid-19, and she was urged to "rest" by her doctors.

In a Facebook post, her team revealed: "On Monday night, a day after completing a six-show run in the New York area, Celine began feeling the symptoms of a common cold.

"The symptoms persisted into Tuesday, and her doctors instructed her to rest for the next 5-7 days.

"After testing her, the doctors concluded that her virus was not related to Covid-19."

The lengthy statement confirmed the delays were "due to a cold", with Wednesday's (11.03.20) Washington show pushed back to November 16, while Friday's (13.03.20) Pittsburgh concert will now take place on November 18.

Celine added: "I'm so sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh... I hope everyone understands."

Her tour is set to continue in Denver, Colorado on March 24.

Last month, the 51-year-old singer thanked her fans for their support following her mother's sad death in January.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "On behalf of my entire family, I would like to thank all of you for your expressions of sympathy, which have touched us very deeply.

"If you wish, you can write a note or make a donation on the Fondation Maman Dion website.

"Helping children in need, will help us to heal. - Celine xx... (sic)"

Dion also shared the same message in French.

Therese's death came just two days after the fourth anniversary of the death of Dion's husband, Rene Angelil, and the same day as the fourth anniversary of her brother Daniel's death.