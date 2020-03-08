Orlando Bloom thinks Katy Perry is "blooming".

The 43-year-old actor - who already has 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - is thrilled his fiancee is pregnant and thinks she looks great with her growing bump.

He shared a photo of the Firework hitmaker taken earlier in the day on Saturday and wrote on Instagram: "My babies blooming [heart emoji] (sic)"

READ MORE:

• 'I would have said no': Katy Perry's Teenage Dream turns into nightmare

• Katy Perry pregnant: Baby on the way for her and Orlando Bloom

• Teenage Dream model accuses Katy Perry of sexual assault

• Katy Perry, Taylor Swift: Star opens up about ending years-long feud

Advertisement

The Roar hitmaker surprised fans this week when she revealed she is expecting her first child, with Bloom, during the music video for Never Worn White.

At the end of the video, Perry can be seen cradling her baby bump, and she later took to Instagram to confirm the news.

The 35-year-old singer said: "I'm late ... but you already knew that.

"There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for."

The couple are "excited and happy" about their baby news.

She said: "So let's call it a double whammy, a two fore.

"I'm excited, we're excited and we're happy - and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep.

"I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you."

Advertisement

And she joked: "I had to reveal it at some point, because it was getting pretty obvious."

Perry later thanked fans for their kind messages following her happy announcement.

She tweeted: "love u guys so much. was a bit nervous about sharing something so personal like the song n the bump n I hv never gotten this much love n support, it's overwhelmingly lovely. thank u #NeverWornWhite #babycat".