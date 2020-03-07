Keira Knightley says she will not strip for the camera again after motherhood changed how she feels about nude scenes.

The 34-year-old British actor admitted that having children has changed the way her body looks.

"The nipples droop," she said in an interview with the Financial Times. "I'm really happy with my body. It's done an amazing thing. But I also don't want to stand there in front of a whole film crew."

Knightley has daughters Edie, 4, and Delilah, born last year, with her husband, the musician James Righton.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Pride and Prejudice star said she always felt "completely comfortable" with stripping off for the camera when younger.

"I never did anything that I didn't feel comfortable doing," she said.

However, the internet has amplified sex scenes, which used to be "in isolation with the film" but now "you can take the whole thing and put it in a completely different thing, and it's on some porn site".

Last year, Knightley said she had used a body double for her racy scenes with Alexander Skarsgard in The Aftermath.

At the time, she said: "I had a body double in my last movie, but I got to pick the body double and then I got the final approval over the sex scenes - that's how it works in my clause. I was outside having tea and a scone while those scenes were shot because I didn't have to be naked."

The actor is promoting new film Misbehaviour, about a group of women who plan to disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty competition in London.

Discussing a scene that addresses sexism in the 1970s, she told The Telegraph: "I'm not sure clicks and likes on Instagram today are that much different." She added: "Obviously Miss World still has those 900 million viewers, so we still live in a culture where that's acceptable.

"It is objectification, and it is a cattle market, and we are standing there in our bikinis being judged simply on the way we look. Which is wrong. But that's still the society we live in."

Last year, a Miss World contestant launched a human rights challenge against the competition after she was stripped of her title for being a mother.

Keira Knightley used a body double for racy scenes in The Aftermath. Photo / Supplied

Veronika Didusenko was removed from the pageant, run by British businesswoman Julia Morley, for being a parent and a divorcee.

The 24-year-old Miss Ukraine had her $20,000 prize taken away despite it being pledged to a charity.

Misbehaviour, which has been written, produced and directed by women, also features Keeley Hawes, who has starred in top UK shows including Line of Duty and Bodyguard.

Hawes told The Telegraphthere was no longer "a place" for modern beauty pageants. She went on to call them "laughable" and added: "I mean, Victoria's Secret is ludicrous, isn't it?" The lingerie brand's famous televised catwalk show was cancelled last year.