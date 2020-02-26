Courteney Cox is "so excited" for the Friends reunion.

The 55-year-old actress starred as Monica Geller in the hit sitcom, which originally ran from 1994 to 2004, and also starred Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

And after HBO Max announced it had committed to an unscripted one-off reunion special, Courteney has said she can't wait to get back on set with her co-stars.

Speaking to Kevin Nealon for his Hiking with Kevin webseries, she said: "So the exciting thing is that we're all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it's going to be on HBO Max, and I'm so excited. We're going to have the best time. It's going to be great. But we really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It's gonna be fantastic."

Courtney Cox played Monica in Friends, alongside Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe and Matthew Perry as Chandler. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, it has also been claimed the one-off special could be turned into a full 12-part series as early as 2021.

An insider said: "This reunion has been 18 months in the making. Cast and crew have been made to sign rigid non-disclosure agreements to keep everything as fresh and exciting as possible.

"It took a long time to convince Matthew and Jennifer in particular to get on board. But once these two were signed up, things moved pretty quickly.

"Officially, the deal has been signed for a one-off. But the hope is that once everyone sees how well it's received and how much love there is for the show, another series will be agreed and commissioned.

Courtney Cox with her friends co-star Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel. Photo / Getty Images

"If this happens, agents will be licking their lips. This will be the kind of small-screen payday the likes of which has never been seen. Including streaming rights, cast fees, spin-offs and merchandising, this could be TV's inaugural billion-pound contract."

News of the reunion was confirmed by the cast members on social media earlier this month, when they all shared a picture of themselves together, and posted the same caption - which simply stated "it's happening" - and tagged their co-stars and HBO Max.

The Friends reunion will be available alongside the original series on streaming service HBO Max, when the platform launches in May.