Ayda Field has shared a sweet video of husband Robbie Williams cradling their newborn son Beau.

The former Take That star and his spouse became proud parents again earlier this month, when they welcomed their latest addition to the family via the same surrogate mother who carried their daughter Coco, now 17 months.

And on Tuesday, the 40-year-old actress posted a clip of the Let Me Entertain You hit-maker looking besotted with his fourth child, who was fast asleep in a blanket in his arms, with just the top of his head on display.

In the clip, Ayda asks Robbie: "How does it feel dadda?", to which he winks.

The mother-of-four - who also has sons, Teddy, seven, and Charlton, five, with the pop star - captioned the Instagram post: "@robbiewilliams A Beau-tiful Moment #fatherandson #babybeau AWxx (sic)"

The couple announced the surprise arrival of Beau on the social media app on Valentine's Day.

Alongside a snap of the family's feet in a circle, Ayda wrote: "Spot the difference...'

"On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams.

"As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate.

"We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family. #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx. (sic)"

Robbie, 46, previously spoke about fatherhood as he said the new job had changed him after a life of "strippers and cocaine".

He said: "Back in the 90s, it used to be strippers and cocaine and now it's hummus and celery and my life is much better for that.

"I used to live on rock star hours, which was go to bed at three or four o'clock in the morning, and wake up in the afternoon.

"You quickly realise when you have a child you are not an insomniac but a bit lazy and prone to exaggeration."