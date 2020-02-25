The women, other key figures in the #MeToo movement and legal scholars shared their thoughts with The New York Times.

Harvey Weinstein was one of the most powerful tastemakers in Hollywood. Now, after a Manhattan

Dawn Dunning

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Tarana Burke

Ashley Judd

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Aya Gruber

Irwin Reiter

Fatima Goss Graves

Chanel Miller

Isabelle Kirshner

Jane Manning

Jane Manning

Debra Katz

Lucia Evans

Roger Canaff

Zelda Perkins