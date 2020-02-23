Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas has reportedly left his entire US$60 million ($95 million) fortune to charity.

Kirk was laid to rest on February 7 at the Westwood Memorial in Los Angeles, two days after he died at his home. He was 103.

According to the Mirror, Kirk didn't leave any of his fortune to his son, Michael, a Hollywood star who has his own net worth of about US$300 million ($473m), the Daily Mail reported.

But the actor, who was known for his charitable contributions throughout his life, did leave the money to several beneficiaries.

A total of US$50 million will be distributed through the Douglas Foundation, which was founded by Kirk and his wife, Anne.

According to the Mirror, some of the beneficiaries include St Lawrence University, the Sinai Temple of Los Angeles, the Kirk Douglas Theatre and the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Kirk is survived by Anne, who is his second wife, and three of his four sons: Michael, Joel, and Peter.

Michael, 75, responded to his father's death by posting a series of pictures of the two of them together, including a family portrait with all Kirk's sons. He called his father "a legend", 'a humanitarian" and "a wonderful husband".

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," Michael wrote at the time.

"To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

"Kirk's life was well lived and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.

"Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son," Michael said.