James Corden rates his Cats "regret" as "4.5" out of 10.

To avoid having to eat cod sperm in a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Justin Bieber on 'The Late Late Show', the host said he has "no regrets" about taking on the role of Bustopher Jones in the musical adaptation, even though it wasn't a hit at the box office.

The Gavin and Stacey actor insisted that he doesn't base his enjoyment of his work on how well it does.

READ MORE:

• David Farrier's review of 'Cats' goes viral

• 'Cats,' a big-screen fiasco, is delighting and frightening stoned audiences

• Cats star Jason Derulo upset after bulge was CGI'd out of final cut

• The suburb where everybody's cats have gone missing

Advertisement

When the pop star asked: "On a scale of one to 10, how much do you regret doing Cats?", Corden replied: "Well, here's the thing, I had the loveliest time making that film. It took me six days and I loved every single second of it. So, I think you gotta decide things on your own personal experience, and I had a really great time.

James Corden told Justin Bieber his thoughts about his role. Photo / YouTube

"I don't regret doing it all, because I decided to do it in the same way I decided to do many things. Some have worked, some haven't. Some I'm going to put it at a solid 5 ... a 4.5."

The British star's rating of his Cats experience comes after he and his co-star Rebel Wilson were slammed for their joke about the movie at the Oscars this month.

The pair stepped out in full furry suits and make-up to present the Oscar for Best Visual Effects and referenced their flop film as they joked about the importance of getting such things right.

They said: "As cast members of the motion picture Cats, nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects."

However, their remarks didn't go down very well with The Visual Effects Society, who responded: "Last night, in presenting the Academy Award for Outstanding Visual Effects, the producers chose to make visual effects the punchline, and suggested that bad VFX were to blame for the poor performance of the movie Cats.

James Corden and Rebel Wilson made a joke about their roles in Cats while presenting at the Oscars. Photo / AP

"The best visual effects in the world will not compensate for a story told badly.

"On a night that is all about honouring the work of talented artists, it is immensely disappointing that the Academy made visual effects the butt of a joke.

Advertisement

"It demeaned the global community of expert VFX practitioners doing outstanding, challenging, and visually stunning work to achieve the filmmakers' vision.

"Our artists, technicians and innovators deserve respect for their remarkable contributions to filmed entertainment, and should not be presented as the all-too-convenient scapegoat in service for a laugh."

The group ended their statement by urging the Academy to do better in future to "properly honour the craft of visual effects."